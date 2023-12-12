Walter Renna, CEO of Fastweb

Fastweb focuses on artificial intelligence

Fastweb, a leading telecommunications company, is making its presence felt significantly in a market in crisis with its entry in the gold rush of artificial intelligenceAnd. The company recently acquired from Nvidia and will install the first supercomputer in Italy, equipped with 248 powerful chips Nvidiaconsidered the pinnacle of computing needed to train the most advanced AI models, such as ChatGPT. Fastweb’s initiative is driven by the desire to promote “national sovereignty” in the field of artificial intelligence. The use of the supercomputer will be twofold: on the one hand, it will offer customers, both private and public administration, the possibility of developing intelligent applications, ensuring that the data remains within the national territory. On the other hand, it will be used to train an artificial intelligence model specifically “native” Italian speaker, theoretically capable of understanding lexical nuances and cultural specificities better than US models, although more powerful.



The purchase of the supercomputer and the investment in AI represent a strategic move by Fastweb in the telecommunications market, an industry that is facing significant challenges. Walter Renna, Fastweb’s new manager, explained that the goal is to offer “cloud, cybersecurity services and now we combine an important piece with an offer linked to artificial intelligence, with our own infrastructure and a ‘made in Italy’ founding model .'” Renna, in an interview with Sole24 Ore, underlined that the artificial intelligence offer will be aimed at companies and public administration, offering them the possibility to develop customized services and applications. This initiative is in line with the strategy of the Italian government, which is planning the creation of a network of supercomputers for AI.

Fastweb’s innovation it doesn’t stop there. The company is also exploring new business opportunities to offset the decline in the consumer market, which is currently suffering. Renna highlighted that the business offer represents already 50% of Fastweb’s turnover and that artificial intelligence will constitute a new frontier for the company. Furthermore, while the telecommunications market in Italy is in turmoil, with possible mergers in sight, Fastweb is trying to consolidate its position. Although there have been rumors of talks with Vodafone ItaliaRenna said the company is focused on its strategic projects, including supercomputer deployment and expansion into AI.

Finally, the new supercomputer and the artificial intelligence initiative place Fastweb in an important position in the Italian technological landscape. The company is poised to play a key role in developing advanced artificial intelligence services, while ensuring data sovereignty and contributing to the country’s digital transformation.

