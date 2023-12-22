This Thursday Vin Diesel, one of the protagonists of the “Fast and Furious” saga was sued before the Superior Court of Los Angeles, United States, for the alleged sexual assault of his former assistant, Astra Jonassonwho worked with him in 2010.

In her lawsuit, Astra Jonasson claims that Diesel forced her to have sexual contact in a hotel suite in Atlanta. The complaint states that she tried to escape from her room after Diesel forced her to go to bed, but that the actor got in the way, approached her, touched her breasts and kissed her chest.

According to her complaint, the actor tried to take off her underwear, which caused her to scream and run to a nearby bathroom. Eventually, he forced her to touch him between her legs and began to masturbate in front of her.

The lawsuit says Jonasson closed his eyes out of fear that Diesel would become even more upset and wanted the assault to end.

Jonasson was fired hours later by the actor's sister, Samantha Vincent, who is also the president of her company One Race Productions.

The lawsuit said Jonasson felt like he was a “piece of trash” and that his self-esteem was “destroyed.”

“It became clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful: Vin Diesel had used her to satisfy his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual attacks,” the lawsuit states.

Jonasson sued Diesel and his company for creating a hostile work environment, negligent supervision and wrongful termination, among other things.

“Let me be very clear: “Vin Diesel categorically denies this accusation in its entirety.”, stated attorney Bryan Freedman in a statement released by Variety. “

This is the first time he has heard about this accusation from something more than 13 years ago brought by an employee who supposedly worked 9 days. “There is clear evidence that completely refutes these crazy allegations.”

Jonasson's lawyerClaire-Lise Kutlay, said it's a statement what your client's demand is looking for that Diesel and those who “allowed and covered up this sexual attack be held accountable for their heinous actions.”

“Employers must protect and defend people when they speak out in cases of sexual assault and harassment,” Kutlay said. “We hope that Ms. Jonasson's brave decision to come forward will help create lasting change and empower other victims.”

