Workers on strike La Perla

Fashion, La Perla increasingly in crisis: bankruptcy requested

The critical situation of La Perla enters an even more difficult phase. After the lack of agreement at the table convened at the Mimit-Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, when the company had presented itself with a delegate without a mandate, now the creditors have taken action and one of them has presented the bankruptcy request for the company under the control of the Tennor fund to the Bologna court. Mf Fashion reports it. The request, made by a supplier linked to the manufacturing side, received the support of representatives of the trade union bodies, who aim not only at the declaration of bankruptcy, but above all at the appointment of a controlled administrator. This latest step is considered essential to ensure business continuity and protect the more than 200 employees across the plant Bologna and the retail division, who have not received their salaries since October.



Read also: Brunello Cucinelli presents the new “beautiful factory” of men’s suits in Penne

The final decision now rests with the Bologna court, which will examine the case on December 15. Stefania Pisani of Fdctem Cgil Bologna told MFF that the aim is to be called to reach a solution that separates the fate of the Italian company from the British one, La Perla Global Management Ltd, already in liquidation according to the ruling of an English court. The liquidation, which took place shortly before the meeting at Mimit, was caused by the failure to pay 2.8 million pounds (about 3.27 million euros at the current exchange rate) in taxes, with a request made by the British treasury and supported by two creditors. This ruling resulted in the freezing of accounts as the cash flow dand La Perla left from London.

Read also: Silvana Armani: “A life alongside my uncle”. And on the handover…

The only way of survival for the Italian side seems linked to the declaration of insolvency and the appointment of a commissioner. This solution would allow the company to maintain the development of the collections and bring out the real situation, not only of the company accounts, but also with regards to compliance with tax debts. Pisani of Filctem Cgil highlighted that the request for information on tax debts was made since September without receiving any response. Furthermore, the trade union association was among the creditors due to the non-payment of union contributions, withheld from the workers’ paychecks but not received for several months. At the same time as the court summons, a strike was called with a demonstration in Bologna.



Subscribe to the newsletter