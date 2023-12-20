Interesting news about one of the most highlighted games by Nintendo Switch players in recent weeks. In this case, we are talking about Fashion Dreamer, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console by the developers of New Style Boutique.

Today information has been shared about their future updates. Remember that the game was launched on November 3, 2023 for €44.99. Nintendo and Marvelous have announced news for January 2024.

Fashion Dreamer has started launching free monthly updates, and January content is approaching. Although details are few, some new clothing items have been revealed, including a steampunk hat, a wedding dress, and a white jacket. This update will bring more items and game modes, as well as introducing the January/February fair. This update is expected to be available in early January 2024, so we'll stay tuned.

These are the published images:

Remember that Fashion Dreamer is a game about fashion in which players can wear all kinds of outfits and share their creations to become style influencers. They will be able to choose from more than 1,400 designs and connect online to expand their circle of friends and popularize their brand. Fashion Dreamerwhich will delight fashion lovers, is finally available.

What do you think of the news, fans of the game? Have you picked up this premiere? Don't hesitate to share it in the comments. Finally, in case you are interested, we leave you with the link to our complete coverage of the game.

