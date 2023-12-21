

During the debate on agriculture and nature policy in the House of Representatives, the new manure rules are discussed, among other things. Farmers are allowed to spread less animal manure on their land and the amount of manure, both animal and artificial, will be reduced in the coming years. This has to do with the water quality in the Netherlands. This must be improved, according to the ministry. Farmers do not understand the reasoning, because animal manure is good for building the soil and research by Wageningen University shows that the leaching of animal fertilizers into the surface water on grassland is nil.