Hemstede does not understand the statement that there appears to be too little money in the ‘eco-schemes’ pot of the common agricultural policy, the CAP. Farmers who apply social and green services in their business operations can receive a subsidy for this. “The additional costs of the social tasks for strengthening nature and climate hardly come from the market, as a company you make choices. I can grow corn or fodder beets for my cows, but opt for extra wide buffer strips to increase biodiversity. “I don’t spread manure and no feed grows. If you want this together, then as a government you should not go back on agreements made and ensure that the promised money is available.”
