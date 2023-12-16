Farfetch seeks 'emergency' funding. Negotiation hypothesis with the Apollo Global fund

Il Farfetch's future is being defined. On the horizon, the prospect of new members according to what we learn from Sky News indiscretions, he would like it Jose Neves, founder of the online sales platform in the fashion, luxury and design sector, in negotiations with the American fund Apollo Global Management. The goal is find “emergency” financing and among the stakeholders involved in the agreement – reports Pambianco – there are rumored to be the Venezuelan Carmen Busquets, known for having co-founded Net-a-Porter, and today a shareholder of Moda Operandi, Lyst and Tagwalk. The news leaked in recent days and has moved Farfetch shares towards increases of around 18 percent.



Interviewed by Reuters, Apollo Global and Farfetch did not respond to requests for comment. According to international agencies, if no rescue operation materializes, the receivership hypothesis would become more concrete for Farfetch. If administrators took control, Farfetch subsidiaries (including New Guards Group, Stadium Goods, stake in Neiman Marcus and IP Platform Solutions) they would be sold to repay the main debt holders.

In November – continues Pambianco – the Telegraph had reported for the first time that the founder and CEO of Farfetch, José Neves, was in talks with the main shareholders, including Richemont, to privatize the company. However, Richemont reminded its shareholders that it has “no financial obligations to Farfetch”, stressing that it “does not plan to lend to or invest in Farfetch”.

The hard luxury giant is reportedly considering its options with respect to the agreements with Farfetch (announced on August 24, 2022), which remain subject to certain pending terms and conditions. Richemont agreed last year to sell a 47.5% stake in its fashion and accessories business Yoox Net-A-Porter to Farfetch, with an agreement under which the English group could also acquire the rest of Ynap. “Neither Richemont Maisons nor Yoox Net-A-Porter have currently adopted Farfetch platform solutions and continue to operate on their own platforms,” Ginevra specified.

