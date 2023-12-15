Far Cry 6developed and published by Ubisoft, was added today to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, the subscription service from the Redmond company. The new chapter of the franchise, now in its sixth iteration, transports players to a fictional South American country.

Antón Castillo, dictator of Yara, wants to restore his nation to its former glory. To do so he is ready for anything, together with his son Diego, who follows in his bloody footsteps. Their oppression lit the fuse of a ruthless revolution.

Previous article

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is available now