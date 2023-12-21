Steam's winter sales are now available, with tons of AAA games for your PC or Steam Deck at very succulent prices. Take advantage of these offers with an additional 60% discount until January 4, 2024.

Christmas is approaching, and maybe you want to treat yourself as a self-gift. Of course, you won't have a better opportunity, because they are already available winter offers from Steam, which are not just anything.

Valve's platform is your best option if you are looking brand new game on PCor even on the Steam Deck hybrid console.

2023 has been a very intense year for launches, but there is always room for something more. If you are regular PC gamers, you may not be able to avoid the temptation of getting one or more digital games.

Steam's Winter Sale includes tons of titles at unique prices. And, if you have any pending recent AAA game (or for a long time), with these sales you will have the opportunity you are looking for.

We talk about discounts of 60% or even more in titles such as EA Sports FC 23, Atomic Hearts or Immortals of Aevum, games that were released this year.

Best deals with 60% off or more

EA Sports FC 24: 27,99€ NBA 2K24: 20,99€ Battlefield 2042: 11,99€ Red Dead Redemption 2: 19,79€ Monster Hunter World: 9,89€ Monster Hunter Rise: 15,99€ GTA V: 14,79€ F1 23: 20,99€ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: 14,99€ Halo The Master Chief Collection: 9,99€ Hitman 3: 27,99€ Half-Life Alyx: 20,05€ Dead Space Remake: 23,99€ Nier Automata: 15,99€ Far Cry 6: 14,99€ Forza Horizon 4: 23,09€ Devil May Cry 5: 9,89€ Fallout 4: 6,59€ The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition: 7,99€ The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: 7,49€ Final Fantasy XV: 13,99€ Resident Evil VII: 7,99€ Resident Evil Village: 15,99€ Scorn: 15,99€ Immortals of Aevum: 24,99€ Saints Row: 13,49€ Forspoken: 31,99€

Best triple A deals at half price

Forza Horizon 5: 29,99€ Sea of Thieves: 19,99€ Atomic Heart: 29,99€ Star Wars Jedi Survivor: 34,99€ Mortal Kombat 1: 34,99€ Persona 5 Royal: 29,99€ Crusader Kings III: 24,99€ Dying Light 2 Stay Human: 29,99€ Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: 29,99€ Resident Evil 4 Remake: 29,99€ God of War: 24,99€ Uncharted Colección Legado de los Ladrones: 24,99€ Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: 39,99€ Atlas Fallen: 24,99€ Cyberpunk 2077: 29,99€

Of course, they are not the only offers you will find these days. However, remember that Steam winter sales end next January 4, 2024.

For PlayStation players, new Christmas offers are also available in physical stores (games, consoles and accessories). And juicy discounts on PS5 and PS4 digital games also await you in the PS Store.

What do you think of these offers? Steam? Remember that the Valve platform was updated a few hours ago, adding two functions highly in demand by PC users… and one that is unique to these winter offers.

Other interesting articles:

This laptop cannon with RTX 4070 is what your Steam account is crying out for Steam launches its 2023 roundup: discover your favorite games and hours of play this year

Launch:

March 23, 2020

And also

Discover more about Ángel Morán Santiago, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more