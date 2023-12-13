Fantic has finally contextualized the engine that it had already shown us at Eicma 2021 and 2022 in prototype format, within the chassis of a definitive motorbike and much more original than one might think at first glance. The Fantic XE 300 was the first novelty presented at Eicma 2023 and will be one of the main attractions of this edition, at least for off-road lovers. A definitive motorcycle, which will be marketed as MY 2024, born from the experience of competitions and the research and development department. A motorbike with a lot of Italian DNA.

Let's start by talking about the engine: a 2-stroke made in Bologna by Motori Minarelli, characterized by electric starting, hydraulic clutch, electronic exhaust valve and above all injection fuelling, characterized by two injectors positioned on the throttle body. The system is supported electronically by a series of sensors, including a pressure one housed on the left side of the cylinder. Fuel generated independently by the mixer arrives at the injectors; the oil tank is integrated into the main petrol tank, with the two caps very close together (photo in the gallery above). The engine is compact not only due to the choice to optimize the internal components and do without the kick start gears, but above all thanks to the choice to do without the balancing countershaft; Fantic men swear that the vibrations are limited anyway. The magnesium clutch and ignition covers are beautiful. The engine is Euro 5 approved and is already set up for Euro 5+.

On a cycling level, the single-spar aluminum frame is used already used on the rest of the 2-stroke range, with Kayaba suspension. The ergonomics are new, thanks to a different design of the conveyors and the rear of the 125 cross, which offers access to the air filter from the side, also because the upper part of the filter box is used for the battery and electronic components, which are well organised. Electronics are the protagonist: on the right side of the handlebar there is the electric starter and the two map selector, while on the left side there is the new GET device which allows you to configure the level of invasiveness of the traction control and view the map insert.

PREZZO: 10.640 euro c.i.m.

AVAILABILITY: January 2024