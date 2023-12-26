Suara.com – MS Glow's 7th anniversary event entitled “Spekta Indraloka” attracted public attention. At this event, MS Glow boss Shandy Purnamasari and her husband, Juragan 99 invited various Indonesian celebrities.

Quoting from the TikTok upload @deadiyanah, crazy rich Malang provides no-nonsense souvenirs for guests.

The guests are said to have received perfume, tablets from Evercross, photo frames and pouches and several of their skincare products. Can you give me a luxury souvenir? How much is MS Glow's turnover?

MS Glow's turnover was initially revealed by the Minister of Finance for Strategic Communications, Yustinus Prastowo. Initially he warned rich people not to forget their obligation to pay taxes.

Juragan 99 (Instagram/@juragan_99)

Especially Juragan 99 who often shows off his wealth. He said that the tax authorities liked rich people who liked to show off their wealth on social media.

That way it will be easier for the government to collect taxes.

“Hopefully many people show off like this,” wrote Yustinus on his Twitter account @prastow.

Yustinus said that the turnover earned by Juragan 99 reached IDR 7.2 trillion a year. So Jima's monthly turnover is calculated at IDR 600 billion per month

This means that tax revenues from Juragan 99 can reach IDR 720 billion per year.

“Wow, this is delicious @DitjenPajakRI. A year's turnover is IDR 7.2 trillion,” Thursday (24/3).