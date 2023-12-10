More than interesting news officially related to the Pokémon world. Specifically we are talking about the Pokémon anime.

It has already been a long time since the Pokémon anime began, having already passed more than 25 years. In the different seasons of the same we have been able to observe numerous different villainsbut some of them are better known than others, as may be the case of Team Rocket, one of the most iconic and which has been present in most of the seasons.

This fact It does not mean that a villain is more sinister or even evil because he is more important.. A well-known character called Ghechis, this being the main villain of the Pokémon White and Pokémon Black video game series, has been named by numerous fans as the most sinister villain of the entire franchise taking into account his behaviors, questionable evolutions of some Pokémon. like Zweilous or even the way he treated N.

So, is it generally agreed upon that Ghetsis is the scariest pokemon villain?

