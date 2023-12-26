The sequel to Tim Burton's Batman is one of those films that generates the same discussion every year: is it a Christmas movie?

Surely on more than one occasion you have witnessed the typical discussion of “Die Hard is a Christmas movie.” Atypical productions that are pigeonholed in the end-of-year celebrations usually generate this type of debate that has led to films like Iron Man 3 or Kiss Kiss Bang Bang to enter the arena of discussions.

Another one that is never missing is Batman returns, the movie from 1992 that serves as a sequel to the 1989 Batman. Tim Burton y Michael Keaton teamed up again in the film which, as you may well remember, takes place during the Christmas holidays.

They accompanied them Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Michael Gough, Michael Murphy, Cristi Conaway, Andrew Bryniarski, Pat Hingle y Vincent Schiavelli.

But here we go: Is Batman Returns a Christmas movie? If you ask a lot of fans, they will say yes, without a doubt.

Batman does not miss his Christmas date on social networks

The annual demands for certain atypical Christmas movies are never lacking and, in addition to the review we have done in Hobby Cine, you can find a lot of fans crying out to the heavens and demonstrating why Batman Returns is a Christmas movie.

The setting and more than one dialogue of Tim Burton's film embrace the Christmas spirit even in a city as dark and murky as Gotham.

These debates and demands are part of the sauce that gives life to the parties among moviegoers. And a Christmas movie does not have to have the holidays as the main reason for the plot, according to some, while for others it is an essential requirement.

In which part of the debate do you position yourself? Is Batman Returns a Christmas movie or has the label been hung on it for no reason for decades because of four details?