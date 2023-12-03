We recently learned the design of one of the most popular Super Mario characters: it is Peach’s counterpart similar to the one Mario and Luigi have with Wario and Waluigi. ¡Wapeach! Original sketches were shown and now it seems they have inspired fans.

Super Mario

Below you have a compilation with fan designs that they have created illustrations with minor modifications of the original design. You have it below:

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Fuente.