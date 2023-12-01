Bungie gave a lot to talk about in the last months of the year not exactly for something good, but for a wave of layoffs that ended up affecting the development schedule of new content for Destiny 2. To make the situation worse, Bungie has just make the community angrywho believes that a new microtransaction offer It is rather a scam for new players.

This week began Season of Wishes and with this the studio decided that it was a good idea to launch a Starter Kit. On paper, the initiative is appreciated, since it never goes amiss to help users who are trying to pair up in the content of a game as a service that has been on the market for years. However, the package generated a extremely adverse reaction.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Destiny 2 fans believe Bungie hazed new players

The package in question would offer “3 of the best weapons in Destiny 2”: Traveler’s Chosen, Baleful Effigy y Dream Simileapart from others 3 cosmetic accessories y 125,000 Lumen, 50 Enhancement Cores, 5 Enhancement Bonuses, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Bungie thought this would be helpful for new players, but veterans were quick to point out what a terrible deal the company was offering. The package was sold at $15 USD; that is, it is more expensive than a Season Pass.

“You can buy a (Season) Pass and get A LOT more for your money”, express one of the players who raised their voices and assured that veteran friends of any player who purchases this package will let them know that they were scammed.

“I just don’t know how this initial package got approved,” another fan commented. “For example, what part of taking money from new players wasn’t going to end with incredible backlash from the community?”

Following overwhelming fan complaints, the Starter Kit can no longer be purchased in Destiny 2

Bungie listened to fans and removed controversial microtransaction

Such was the dissatisfaction of the veteran players that the complaints reached the ears of Bungie, which in the end chose to back down and stop selling the package in question.

“We’ve been monitoring the conversation around what you’ve enjoyed and what you haven’t. Starting with the Starter Kit, which is not something that gives joy“, Bungie acknowledged. “Which is why we have removed it from stores“.

It is unknown if the company will put this package on sale again, but at a lower price or if it will hide it forever as if this incident had never happened.

In case you missed it: Halo Infinite resurfaced and surpassed Destiny 2 on Xbox.

What did you think of Bungie’s move? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more Destiny-related news by visiting this page.

Video relacionado: (b)Destiny 2: Season of the Wish – Cinematic Trailer “The Agreement”(/b)

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2, 3, 4

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News