The passion for the San Sebastian team on the socios.com platform: in the end the more traditional option won…

Davide Amato

December 31st – 10.50am – MILAN

Tradition and identity are the key words of Real Sociedad, one of the symbols of Basque pride since 1909. And now the passion for the San Sebastian team has ignited further thanks to the magic of digital tokens. Socios.com, the platform with two million users which through Fan Tokens is redesigning the involvement of fans in sport, has in fact invited Real Sociedad fans to choose the design of the scarf of their favorite team: a banner display and wave proudly at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta, but also around Spain for away games in La Liga, as well as in Europe for Champions League matches, starting with the imminent round of 16 match against PSG.

the choice

Directly on the Socios.com app, the supporters of the Basque club put their creativity and imagination to support the cause, voting for their favorite reason. And in the end, among the three options in the race, the one with the white and blue club colors, the Basque flag and the writing Euskal Derbia won, in reference to the heartfelt and iconic derby of the Basque Country against Athletic Bilbao, which in September Real Sociedad won 3-0 thanks to goals from Le Normand, Kubo and Oyarzabal.

