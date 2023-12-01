In view of the holidays, holders of digital tokens have the opportunity to propose dreams in the drawer, with the hint that someone might make them come true…

This year Serie A will not stop for Christmas and New Year, so football fans will not arrive at the Epiphany with the usual hunger for football accompanied by physical satiety for lunches and dinners. Zero breaks, therefore, for the Italian championship, but this obviously does not exclude the traditional wait for gifts, offers and promotions dedicated to the holidays. Clearly the fan token platform has not the slightest intention of being an exception and in the last few hours it has launched the bait for a dedicated initiative, in a game of implications that users have grasped immediately.

the wish list

—

Concretely, Socios has not yet officially announced a competition, but the most experts have picked up on the signs of the idea that seems to be the basis of the post. The platform has in fact published tweets asking fans “What are your greatest wishes?”. On the surface it may seem like a perfunctory question, but the phrase that accompanies the question opens the curtain on something more than a chance: “In these holidays your dreams can come true!”, a phrase preceded by the invitation to comment. Between unique experiences, stadium tickets and signed shirts, the impression is that the platform can choose some sample responses to get inspiration for new prizes, so as to pamper the community during the holidays. While waiting for hundreds of comments, only the near future will reveal how correctly all these signals have been deciphered.