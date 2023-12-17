The digital token platform invited the community to share photographs of their tacky party-themed clothing items: free SSU points up for grabs

There are those who love them and there are those who hate them, there are those who do everything to make them – or buy them – of the best quality and those who challenge themselves with relatives and friends to wear the most unwatchable and funniest versions. We're talking about Christmas sweaters and let's say that the fan token platform seems to prefer the second option: the less good taste there is in the item of clothing, the more reasons there are to comment on them. For this reason, the most “diabolical” minds at Socios have decided to launch a unique competition: users who share the ugliest sweaters will win a prize.

he contests

In detail, it all started with one of the many tweets on the official pages, in particular the one dedicated to Italian users. Everyone was invited to post photographs of their sweaters and many didn't have to do so twice, in the hope of getting their hands on the promised 300 SSU points. Officially it is an idea arising from the anniversary of “ugly Christmas sweater day”, but in reality it is simply yet another opportunity used to entertain fan token holders and to reward them, with irony, for their faithful and enthusiastic activity .