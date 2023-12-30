The premiere of the trailer GTA 6 It is undoubtedly one of the most important events in video games and culture in general in 2023. The video broke it on the Internet; However, not only has it stolen the attention of millions of people, but there have been many content creators who have already generated material about it. One of them recreated the trailer with LEGO and the result is fascinating.

Given the importance and scope of the trailer GTA 6it was a matter of time before fans wanted to replicate it in the world of blocks LEGO. Although there were already fans who tried to replicate it, without a doubt the user World of Shrimpy It is the most faithful to the trailer and the one with the best production, since the user even added animation to the characters with great detail.

This is how cool a LEGO GTA 6 game would look

The user replicated each scene in the trailer with a good degree of precision, using only blocks. LEGOincluding the striking characters that appeared in the trailer.

Everything is present in the replica with LEGO: the chases, the huge abundant butts, even the make it rain in it nightclub and the woman twerking on top of a car.

Fan recreated the GTA 6 trailer with LEGO in detail

According to the user, producing the material took him around 2 weeksso he invested several hours in December on the project, in which he also took care of the lightning and more details of the edition.

Below you can see the result, as well as the comparison with the original GTA 6 trailer.

What did you think of the GTA 6 trailer made with LEGO? Tell us in the comments.

