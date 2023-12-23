What's your favorite game? Do you like it enough to buy 40 copies and order a sequel? Well, that's what a player who loves BRINK, a first-person shooter that debuted in 2011 for PlayStation 3 y Xbox 360.

The fan known as Brink_2_ made a publication on Reddit that caught the attention of the entire community, as it shows his enormous collection with 40 copies of said title. What is interesting is that he states that will continue collecting it until there is a new delivery.

Player will continue buying BRINK until it has a sequel

In the photo shared by Brink_2_ you can actually see 40 copies of BRINK. 14 of the titles are for PlayStation 3 and the rest are copies for Xbox 360. The player assures that he will continue buying copies of the title until he can enjoy a sequel.

Apparently, it is already a fan tradition, since he even calls it Brinkmas in reference to the Christmas holidays. The community was surprised by the peculiar collection and celebrated the player's perseverance.

Other people simply took the situation with humor and told him that he has “a nice rug.” They also called him crazy for having this strange tradition and filled his post with sarcastic comments.

“On Christmas morning you will have 30 gifts under the tree, all shaped like a game box. I wonder what they will be,” said one player.

In case you don't know, BRINK was developed by Splash Damage and distributed by Bethesda Softworks. It had a pretty poor reception upon its release, so the chances of a sequel are very low. Below you can see the peculiar collection:

This is what a true BRINK fan's collection looks like

On this page you can find more news related to BRINK.

