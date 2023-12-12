Fans continue to imagine Pokémon paradoxical forms. Here we have a new one that we loved, focused on several starter Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. If you want to know which are the best Pokémon games, you can consult our updated article.

Bulbasaur, Charmander y Squirtle These are 3 well-known Pokémon of the Grass, Fire and Water types respectively, and together with their second and third evolutions they form the trio of initial Pokémon of their generation, making them some of the best-known and most iconic of the franchise. since they are part of the first generation. In this case, Reddit user Colmlukas hhas shown what spectacular forms could look like, different from the usual ones and inspired by Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, their final stages.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired in ways different from the usual ones are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see three Pokémon with an incredible appearance based on the characteristic features of its evolutionary line but featuring other somewhat different concepts, such as Venusaur’s more poisonous, toad-like appearance or Charizard’s striking wingless lizard-like appearance..

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Hear me out + tera evo art

byu/Colmlukas inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

