Italian actor Antonio De Matteo holds out a scarf in support of Palestine. Photo/anadolu

ROMA – Italian actor Antonio De Matteo, known for his defense of Palestine, called Israel’s recent attacks on the Gaza Strip reprehensible and shameful.

He emphasized that it is impossible to remain silent in the face of such actions.

Matteo, who attracted attention last month when he waved a Palestinian flag and held up a scarf reading “Stop Genocide, Stop Terrorism” during the Rome Film Festival, told Anadolu that he had long been acutely aware of the suffering of Palestinians.

“It started at a very young age. For the first time, I came from Caserta to Rome to take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration with my father. “I became personally interested in this issue after that,” he said at his photography studio in Rome.

He admitted that he went to Palestine in 2007 after reading about the problem.

Matteo emphasized that his experience in Palestine greatly influenced him.

Specifically regarding the latest conflict that began on October 7 and Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip since then, he explained, “I can’t take it anymore. I felt the urge to do something. I wanted to at least give my voice at the international level, and on that occasion (the Rome Film Festival), I took this scarf there and opened it.”

When asked what he thought of Italy’s right-wing coalition government’s stance on the conflict, Matteo replied, “The government is not preventing pro-Palestinian demonstrations. However, in the meantime, ENI, the Italian state energy company, was involved in oil exploration with Israel off the coast of Gaza and opened a military base for use by US military aircraft carrying weapons and ammunition.”

He called the ban on pro-Palestinian rallies in several European countries “ridiculous”, and underscored the value of “freedom of expression” on the continent.

“Zionism is widespread and powerful in Europe,” he said, noting that Holocaust-related guilt, as well as state interests, have shaped European policy regarding the conflict.

