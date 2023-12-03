Family Guy has shared a curious animation in which he has spoken directly about his appearance in Fortnite. Epic Games directly revealed how you will see Chapter 5 of the game, which was released today, December 3, 2023.

Many new and innovative features have been shown, as well as incredible collaborations that have not gone unnoticed at all. New aspects have also been included such as Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

And as is logical, the series has not missed the opportunity to leave us with a very curious animation that is at the same time funny about what awaits us in Fortnite these coming weeks. Tell us what you think. Follow all the coverage from this link.

Via