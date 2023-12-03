We can now see the first trailer for Fallout, the series that will adapt the famous video games.

Action, humor, great special effects and the mastery of Jonathan Nolan, creator of Westworld. What more could you want? Now we leave you the Fallout trailer and I await your comments on what you think in the opinion section.

I think it can be a great adaptation and be on par with HBO’s The Last of US or Paramount’s Halo, other series based on famous video game sagas.

What is it about?

Official Fallout synopsis:

“Based on one of the best video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of the haves and the have-nots in a world where there is almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the kind inhabitants of the luxurious nuclear shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hell their ancestors left behind and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, joyfully strange and highly violent universe awaiting them.

Fallout

From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, the series stars Moises Arias, Johnny Pemberton, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Ella Purnell, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Aaron Moten, Leer Leary, Dave Register, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, Aixa Kendrick, Cherien Dabis, Christopher Parker, Harry Sutton Jr., Michele Danna, Daniel J. Martin and Sheila Head.

Fallout will arrive on April 12, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

As for Bethesda video games, they are known for their open-world gameplay, deep narratives, and endearing characters. With more than 50 million copies sold worldwide, they have undoubtedly been creating a very solid fan base for years.

So, now it’s the series’ turn. Do you know this story? Will it reach the level of video games? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.