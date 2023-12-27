The long-awaited Fallout 4 mod already has a release date, close to the premiere of the series on Amazon Prime Video. This “DLC-sized” Fallout London awaits you all in a post-apoclyptic London during the first quarter of 2024.

Fallout 4 is a festival in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5 y Xbox Series X|S, pero sus fans they make it even bigger. If we take into account all their modsto these are added those that look like a expansion like this Fallout London.

He Team FOLON work is being highly supervised and expected by the users of the Bethesda sagawho are dying to play this work “with DLC size”.

The 'studio' in charge of creating this Fallout adaptation to London has published a new trailer with its gameplay and its release date: April 23, 2023.

If it reminds you of anything, it's because it's just 2 weeks before Fallout hits Prime Video. The mod was delayed in June from Q3 2023 to Q4 to not coincide with Starfield.

Although now it seems that the team needs a little more time to get everything ready, perhaps that is why they have shown this video with 13 minutes of gameplay.

Team FOLON shared the news on Twitter, stating that “despite completing the content as planned, after careful consideration, we have recognized that our testing process may not be as robust as we would like.”

“To be honest, the main factor that influenced this decision lies in the composition of our team in the script,” Team FOLON itself continued.

“A significant portion of our team members come from a conflict-affected region, which has understandably affected their focus on the mod.

This has caused us to delay. Thanks to clever reorganization and retraining of team members, we have managed to catch up, but it has been at the expense of testing.”

“Our commitment is to offer as seamless an experience as possible. We only have one opportunity for a first launch.

“Our goal is a memorable Fallout London experience and we want to avoid any launch issues, like those that have recently plagued other communities or industry projects,” the tweet read.

Team FOLON has also taken some time to talk about the next-gen update for Fallout 4, does not plan to release the mod in the new update for the moment.

“However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to bring you our mod as soon as possible on our new release date.”

Now what Fallout London shows new details of its gameplay along with its release datewho hopes to play it as soon as it arrives?