Team FOLON, the collective that is working on Fallout: Londonhe announced the release date of the Fallout 4 mod set in the capital of the United Kingdom.

This amateur add-on includes contents comparable to those of an official DLC. The mod will allow players to venture into a post-apocalyptic London recreated based on the real city, with numerous areas to explore and new types of enemies.

The developers let it be known that Fallout: London will release on April 23, 2024almost coinciding with the release of Official Fallout TV series.

