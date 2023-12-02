There is excellent news for fans of Fallout and its post-apocalyptic universe, because Amazon released a trailer for the franchise’s live-action series this morning. Surely the players will be more than satisfied, since it is evident that the production respects the essence and the world of the saga of Bethesda.

First trailer for the Fallout series convinces fans

The Fallout series will arrive on Prime Video on April 12

The trailer of just over 2 minutes did not leave fans of the franchise indifferent, who did not take long to react to Amazon’s production. For now, the impressions are very good, as the community believes that the series captures the essence of the franchise very well.

Players praised the sets, the work on the costumes and the recreation of the world of the saga. For its part, Amazon reiterated that the series is now ready for its premiere in Prime Video the next April 12th. The production will star Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten.

In case you don’t remember, it is produced by Jonathan Nolan y Lisa Joy, creators of Westworld. According to its synopsis, the series will tell the story of a devastated world and its survivors, who after 200 years of the apocalypse will emerge from their shelters.

Likewise, he assured that the world of the series will be “incredibly complex, joyfully strange and very violent.” We won’t tell you more and we’ll leave you the trailer so you can draw your own conclusions:

