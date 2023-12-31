Hopefully this bug will be fixed with the next next-gen update for the game.

Fallout 4 continues to be one of the best RPG games with a post-apocalyptic aesthetic, although a sequel that surpasses it is still expected.

Join the conversation

It may not seem like it, but Fallout is a very classic franchise within our sector, which has always been a benchmark among games with a post-apocalyptic setting. Even with this, it was not until the arrival of Fallout 3, the first developed by Bethesda, when it became known to the general public. Since then we have had several titles, including an MMORPG game, as well as some more classic installments of the franchise, such as the most recent Fallout 4, the latter being the one that interests us today. It may not seem like it, but this fourth numbered installment was released almost 9 years ago, but this does not mean that has stopped being played by fans of the franchise.

Curiously now A very curious bug related to vehicles has been found, which seems to have always been there although until now it had not been seen. You can see it with the following post on Reddit, in which we basically notice that a user simply walks towards a vehicle, and after touching it ends up dying instantly.

As the same user relates in the publication, at first he thought that it had been a mine that had somehow been left under the vehicle, but after reviewing the same video he realized that this was not the case at all, and that is because he had simply died after touching the vehicle.

Love exploring FO4’s map, although I, not entirely sure what happened here? At first I thought it was a mine, but there was no beeping lol

byu/SpongeBob1187 info4

Of course this can be extremely annoying, and the truth is that it is not an isolated case since we can find several similar videos on Reddit. The most curious thing is that, taking into account the cadence of updates to the game, it is most likely that this error has been going on for quite some time, although until now it had not gone viral at all.

It might not take long to fix

As you well know, the new-gen update for Fallout 4 should arrive during next year 2024, this being a perfect time to fix these kinds of errors. Of course, this is not a completely certain science, since it is possible that Bethesda has not noticed this bug, but after the viralization of this type of videos, the most normal thing is that Someone on the team has noticed this problem on social networks.

Join the conversation