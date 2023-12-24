We find Christmas just around the corner and Epic Games Store continues with its great promotion of giving away a new game every day. The digital store makes a work available to us free of charge for a very short period of time.

This time it is the turn of Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, which we can now get for our PC. Remember that the offer only lasts 24 hours and will subsequently disappear, but as soon as the title is in your personal library, no one can take it away from you.

Fallout 3

He Bethesda classic It is still more than valid despite already having 15 years of experience behind it. The apocalyptic RPG allows us to visit the Wasteland, a place where the United States has become a lawless territory populated by thugs, bounty hunters and even terrifying mutated creatures.

We can create our character, define it based on different statistics and choose which path we want to take with enormous amounts of dialogue. In this version of Fallout 3 There are four expansions with much more content to enjoy.

