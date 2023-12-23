It's time to return to the Wasteland. Fallout 3 GOTY Edition is the new Epic Games Store gift that you can claim during the next 24 hours. Don't hesitate to get this great Bethesda classic while you can.

Starfield has arrived in 2023 as Bethesda's brand new IP, but many miss another of its great sagas: Fallout. If you are one of those who want to return to the Wasteland, know that Epic Games Store is giving away Fallout 3 GOTY Edition.

After DNF Duel or Art of Rally, the parents of Fortnite have launched their new gift. Fallout 3 GOTY Edition It can be yours for the next 24 hours thanks to this Christmas promotion in the form of a particular advent calendar.

As one of Bethesda's great role-playing games, this installment won the hearts of fans and catapulted the saga to a new position of privilege, winning over millions of fans along the way. If you haven't played Fallout 3 yet, this is the best time to do so from the Epic Games Store.

What does this GOTY Edition include? Apart from the base game, also you get all 5 Fallout 3 expansions: Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout y Mothership Zeta. Te esperan unas cuentas aventuras extra.

Specifically, these expansions add Chinese Communists, a trip to the post-apocalyptic ruins of Pittsburgh, an adventure in a Maryland swamp, exploring the remains of the Enclave together with Liberty Prime and facing aliens.

Fallout 3 GOTY Edition Minimum Requirements

Operating system: Windows XP / Vista Processor: Intel Pentium 4 at 2.4 GHz or equivalent Memory: 1 GB of RAM (XP) / 2 GB of RAM (Vista) Hard Drive: 7 GB of free space Graphics: Graphics with 256 MB of VRAM and DirectX 9.0c compatible (nVidia 6800 or higher / ATI X850 or higher) Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible device

Fallout 3 GOTY Edition Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows XP / Vista Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo Memory: 2 GB of RAM Hard drive: 7 GB of free space Graphics: 512 MB card compatible with Direct X 9.0c (nVidia 8800 or ATI 3800 families) Sound: DirectX : 9.0c

This game is one of those video game sequels that saved the franchise from a death foretold. Remember, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition is priced at 19.99 euros, but Only until December 24 at 4:59 p.m. you can claim it for free.

Xbox 360, PC, PS3

October 31, 20080

