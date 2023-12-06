It seems that we are getting news about Fall Guys for Nintendo Switch again. The game has confirmed news related to its new content.

This is information about your new Power Party. For Builder Beans, Power Party offers power-ups for creative mode, the first of which is insanely cool. It also comes with the Discovery Update, which makes it easier to access player-created Rounds. The Discovery update will be released next week and Mediatonic will be in touch once it is available for everyone to enjoy!

Power Party is expected to launch on December 12, 2023. We leave you with its trailer:

What do you think? You can also find our complete coverage on Fall Guys at this link.

