It looks like we have projects coming up from Falcom for Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on Falcom's plans for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it seems that the company has reconfirmed that it plans to launch future games on the console. We recently learned that Falcom has plans to release two internally developed titles on Nintendo Switch before the next fiscal year ends in September 2024. One of the confirmed games is The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak, while the second title is still has not been revealed.

Now it has updated its list of games on the way:

Title A: The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria (Por determinar) – 2024

Title B unannounced: Trails Series (TBD) – In development

Title C unannounced: Action RPG (TBD) – In development

Title D unannounced: (To be determined) – In development

Ported titles: (To be determined) – Suspension of development of three titles

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak (Switch) – February 15, 2024

Title E unannounced for Switch (Switch) – In development

Title F ported unannounced (PS5, PS4) – In development

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.