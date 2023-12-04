Some fines found on their vehicles have aroused the suspicion of the unfortunate citizens who, with good reason, discovered that these fines were absolute fakes, created by well-organised scammers

December 4, 2023

Complete with logo of the Municipality e QR Code to encourage online payment, these “fines” actually hide a fraud beautiful and good that has recently been perpetrated in the area of ​​the Municipality of Milan. Therefore, be careful because it is good to remember that fines are no longer left on the vehicle when parking is prohibited, but for some time the notification has only been via recommendation. This practice is currently active in the Municipality of Milan and, in fact, unless you use the app on your mobile phone or the portal Citizen’s Fileprevents you from taking advantage of the discount in case of payment within 5 days of verification of the report.

Apart from this, the fact is that there are more and more scammers skilled and they carefully study every possibility to appropriate other people’s money, in a thousand different ways. In Naples, the false fines scam has been reported several times, including by the Local Police who have indicated how to protect themselves; apparently in fact these fines are rich in errors more or less evident, such as for example the presence of an IBAN for payment without indicating the beneficiary or the reason. In short, be careful, eyes open and in case of doubts do not hesitate to ask for confirmation from the nearest competent office.