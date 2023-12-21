Suara.com – Fajar Labatjo or better known as Fajar Sadboy seems to be quite intensely following developments regarding the 2024 presidential election. Even though he hasn't voted in tomorrow's election, this 15 year old teenager apparently has his own hopes for the next presidential candidate.

As is known, Fajar Sadboy is one of the celebrities or influencers who has been on the rise over the last year. Apart from being known for his entertaining content, this guy who was born in Gorontalo has also recently been busy with singing activities.

So it is not surprising that, when asked about the future president, Fajar admitted that he wanted the leader to care about the world of music in the country.

“I want whoever is elected president to be able to advance the Indonesian music industry and make its people prosperous,” said Fajar Sadboy at the Nderek Guru (Ndaru) Volunteer event in the Tebet area, South Jakarta, recently.

On that occasion, Fajar Sadboy was invited to take part in the event for Habib Lutfi bin Yahya, as the Prabowo-Gibran TKN Advisory Board. Fajar admitted that he was proud to be invited to the event.

“Honestly, I feel honored like a top artist to be invited to this event and to be able to perform as well as possible,” said Fajar Sadboy.

Apart from revealing his criteria for presidential candidates, Fajar Sadboy also hopes that the 2024 elections, which will be held starting February 14 2024, will run smoothly and peacefully.

“So, hopefully it will be safe, peaceful, don't make a fuss,” added Fajar Sadboy hopefully.

Interestingly, at the Ndaru event, Fajar Sadboy was busy serving many people's requests for photos together. Fajar admitted that he didn't expect that many people would still like it.