An attacker gets hurt in Grumello del Monte, but the emergency vehicle gets stuck in a puddle: the intervention of the 22 on the pitch is decisive

All united, teammates and opponents, in an ideal melee to support the injured colleague. It happened in Grumello del Monte, in the province of Bergamo, in the Serie D group B match between Real Calepina and Crema. In the 20th minute of the match the guest striker Francesco Pio Russo got hurt, requiring the immediate intervention of an ambulance.

the intervention

—

But the emergency vehicle got stuck in the mud and so, without wasting time, the players of both teams joined together, making a beautiful gesture of solidarity and fair play. The ambulance, pushed by the Real and Crema players, then left amidst the applause of the fans present at the Libico stadium in Grumello del Monte and transported Russo to hospital for checks.