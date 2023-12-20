loading…

Israeli Military Commander Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi (left) and the Zionist regime ministers bickered loudly in a closed meeting after the military failed to eliminate Hamas in the war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/IDF/Flash90 via Jerusalem Post

TEL AVIV – Military failure Israel obliterate Hamas in the war in Gaza, it sparked an argument between Military Commander Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi and the ministers of the Zionist regime.

They met in a closed cabinet meeting on Monday evening local time.

Cabinet ministers of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government asked Halevi about the achievements of the war in Gaza.

According to two sources, quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Wednesday (20/12/2023), General Halevi referred to the crackdown on senior Hamas officials and said: “It took America 10 years to bring Osama bin Laden's head.”

Several ministers were angry. Justice Minister Yariv Levin asked, “We entered Gaza so it took 10 years? Will it take 10 years to eliminate Hamas?”.

Minister of Communications Miri Regev joined in and asked; “Who will be here in the next 10 years to see the results?”

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told him: “We will be here for another ten years,” to which Regev replied: “We have to take him (Gaza Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar) well before 10 years.”

General Halevi replied: “Here, there are good people working on it, and it will take less time.”

In the tough debate, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir questioned the announcement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that they were suspending soldiers for carrying out Shema Yisrael worship at a mosque in Jenin, Palestine.

Halevi explained to him that the decision was based on the values ​​of the IDF and its commanders.