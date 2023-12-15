Suara.com – Indonesian men's singles Anthony Ginting failed to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 BWF World Tour Finals tournament, despite winning two of the three matches played in the Group A preliminary phase.

The only defeat that determined Ginting's fate occurred when he faced world number one Viktor Axelsen in a match in Hangzhou, China, Friday (15/12/2023), which ended with a rubber game 21-6, 7-21, 13-21.

Anthony Ginting has a big chance of winning the title at the Hong Kong Open 2023 after losing to Viktor Axelsen. (pbsi.id)

“It's a shame that we have won twice but haven't managed to qualify for the semifinals, but yes, the competition in men's singles is that tight. No one can predict,” said Ginting via PP PBSI's official message in Jakarta.

Ginting started the match convincingly and won the first game. The men's singles ranked 4th in the world endured rallies while providing good returns.

His confidence when entering the field is also very mature, armed with two wins from the previous match. He provides a more patient game, dares to handle the shuttlecock shot, and is able to develop tactical playing patterns.

“From the moment I entered the field, I was focused on playing as hard as possible. I didn't want to think about winning or losing, qualifying for the semifinals or not. Even though I lost, I was quite satisfied with today's performance,” he said as published by ANTARA.

However, in the two games that followed, Axelsen came back from behind and played very aggressively. Even in the second game, the badminton player from Denmark made Ginting unable to move and recorded a very wide gap in points.

Ginting tried to recover in the third game, but he was not strong enough to penetrate Axelsen's tight defense thanks to his body posture which greatly benefits his reach.

Ginting, who was unlucky and had to lift his suitcase early, used his experience at this year's World Tour Finals as preparation for qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I learned that this is a warm-up event before the Olympics which has almost the same system. The first group then goes to the knockout phase. Hopefully I can continue to improve this performance next year,” concluded Ginting.

With these results, the Indonesian men's singles only allowed Jonatan Christie to advance to the last four of the elite tournament at the end of the year.