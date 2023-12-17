There seems to be news in one of the most outstanding video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. In this case we are talking about Fae Farm, one of the best games inspired by Animal Crossing.

In the list that we leave you below, we can take a look at what it includes your new update. It is now available completely free of charge under the name Coasts of Croakia. It offers new territory with new characters to interact with, quests to embark on and more.

That's right, we leave you with the news:

Content “Coasts of Croatia”

Available for Switch and the Deluxe Edition on PC, it can also be purchased for the Standard Edition on PC from the “Additional Content” option in the main menu or from the store. Remember, the content is accessed from Chapter 3 by receiving a letter from Lem in the mailbox.

Gameplay

Updated the tool launcher to scroll with tabs or open in a wheel. The active tool persists when changing floors in dungeons. Reduced crafting time on the garden bench. The Vortex spell respects the buffs of Lucky Roll and Bounteous Fertilizer. In addition, we have bug fixes in wand, crash cases and improvements in fishing.

Fae Farm: More adjustments from its update

Progression and Missions

Adjustments to experience levels, seed unlocks and watering can improvements. Clarification of objectives and correction of errors in missions.

World and Characters

New shrines, unique dialogues for vendors, graphic and lighting bug fixes.

Elements

Increase in storage, new elements, corrections to icons and screen sections.

Animal Care

Review of interactions, improvements and corrections in animal care.

Multiplayer

Bug correction in customer interaction, visualization of elements and graphic effects.

Interface

New additional content purchase option, store improvements, and display and translation bug fixes.

Miscellany

Handling of banned words, updating credits, fixing exploits, sound effects and text errors.

As you can see, the update brings tool adjustments, improvements in progression, world, animal care, among other improvements and corrections in elements, multiplayer and more. We leave you with the full patch notes.

What did you think of Fae Farm? Does this title catch your attention? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage of the game at this link.

