Suara.com – Steve Darby, a British football analyst, provided an evaluation of Vietnam’s competitors in the 2023 Asian Cup.

He also gave his views on the opportunities for Philippe Troussier and his team to move to the next phase.

Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup features Vietnam along with Japan, the Indonesian national team and Iraq.

In his assessment, Darby expressed his belief that Japan would be the top team in the group.

However, he acknowledged the difficulty in predicting the performance of Iraq and the Indonesian national team.

“We have to be realistic that Japan will be the top team in the group,” said Steve Darby, quoted from Thethao247.vn.

“Both Iraq and Indonesia will be difficult to predict,” he said.

Especially for the Indonesian national team, Steve Darby gave reasons why they have the potential to become one of the leading teams in Asia.

One of the reasons he put forward was the quality of the players the team had.

In more detail, Darby assesses that Vietnam has the potential to finish as runner-up in the group, but this is expected to happen by fulfilling a number of certain conditions.

“Vietnam can be ranked second in this group, but this really depends on the quality of preparation and support from the VFF,” said the former coach of the Vietnam women’s national team.

The group winners and runners-up will automatically advance to the knockout round, while the team in third place must compete to be one of the four best third places in order to proceed to the next phase.

The 2023 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10 2024. A total of 24 countries will participate in the biggest event in Asia.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam