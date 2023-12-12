Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, responded to a question from presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, who asked about the scarcity of fertilizer in Central Java. Prabowo asked how far the Tani Card program was when Ganjar was Governor of Central Java.

Initially, Prabowo Subianto said that one of the problems was the scarcity of fertilizer for farmers. This is felt by farmers in Central Java.

“This is how Pak Ganjar is, regarding the Farmer’s Card program in Central Java,” said Prabowo in the first presidential candidate debate at the Indonesian KPU building, Tuesday (12/12/2023) evening.

Answering Prabowo’s question, Ganjar said that when he was still Governor of Central Java, he called the Vice President to increase the fertilizer quota.

He also said that fertilizer shortages did not only occur in Central Java, but in Papua, North Sumatra, East Kalimantan, NTT and NTB.

“But Mr Prabowo, fertilizer shortages are occurring in Papua, North Sumatra, East Kalimantan, NTT, NTB…,” said Ganjar.

So what are the facts like?

Referring to a number of media reporting sources, fertilizer shortages do not only occur in Central Java. Fertilizer shortages are also experienced by farmers in Papua.

Searching Betahita.id, with the title: Papua: Merauke Farmers Complain about Scarcity of Subsidized Fertilizer, it was stated that Farmers in Tanah Miring District, Merauke Regency, Papua are again complaining about the problem of scarcity of subsidized fertilizer. Apart from the quota being insufficient, fertilizer is also often distributed late to local farmers.

One of the native Papuan farmers in Waninggap Miraf Village, Tanah Miring District, Frans Mahuze told Jubi, Tuesday (21/6/2022) that because of the scarcity of subsidized fertilizer, farmers there were forced to buy non-subsidized fertilizer at a price of around IDR 10 thousand per kilogram.

“The price for subsidized urea and ponska fertilizers is IDR 2 thousand – IDR 2,500 per kilogram. But because it’s hard to get, we buy non-subsidized ones. The price is expensive, but like it or not we have to buy it. “If this is not the case, of course the harvest will not be optimal,” said Mahuze, quoted by the jubi.coid news agency.