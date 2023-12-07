More than a year has passed since the labor reform was completed and the consequences are already irremediably reverberating in the labor market. Although the first objective of modifying the regulations was, as we have analyzed in Magnet, to reduce temporary employment and promote indefinite hiring, another effect has been experienced in the labor framework: a brutal increase in disciplinary dismissals, which have multiplied for six since then.

Faced with this situation, the PSOE and Sumar have been negotiating in recent weeks several measures to give a twist to their own reform to address the issue of dismissals: from an increase in compensation, more tools for judges to decree inadmissibility , the “prohibition” of dismissal and a new term that is increasingly gaining more notoriety in our country: the “Portuguese-style” dismissal.

The data. Spain has broken the record for layoffs this year, with 476,220 cases notified to Social Security until June, 39.9% more than last year. Of them, 309,205 dismissals are disciplinary, which have become the direct route to dismissal. To give you an idea: before the reform these were so rare that they did not exceed 30,000 per month.

The problem. It must be taken into account that according to article 54 of the Workers’ Statute, this type of dismissal is an extreme measure that the employer can only apply when the worker seriously fails to comply with his obligations: repeated and unjustified absences of attendance, verbal or physical offenses to his companions, disobedience, etc. The problem is that it is being used in cases where this does not occur. And the worrying thing is that 90.8% of disciplinary dismissals correspond to permanent employees, which gives us clues that this practice has become the “legal” tool to dismiss “permanent” workers and perpetuate temporary employment. .

Because? There are several reasons that explain this phenomenon. One of them is that the labor reform toughened the conditions for carrying out objective dismissals for economic, technical, organizational or production reasons. And these require compensation of 20 days per year worked. Therefore, some employers may opt for disciplinary dismissal as a cheaper and faster way to get rid of workers they are not interested in, since it does not require advance notice or compensation unless the agreement says so.

The controversy. It happens because dismissal in all its forms was left out of the last labor reform to be discussed later. Something that has caused CCOO and UGT to present complaints to the European Committee of Social Rights, whose resolution is expected by the end of the year. The union demands that dismissal in Spain be dissuasive and compensatory, and asks that compensation take into account the severity and damage caused to the worker.

It must be remembered that this body has already condemned that the French or Finnish system did not compensate adequately, under conditions very similar to those of Spain. That is why the Ministry of Labor has stated on several occasions that it will comply with what the Committee dictates, but a new government agreement could go even further.

Go further how? The Government has explored several ways to limit layoffs beyond ERTEs. The most notorious were the ‘prohibitions on firing’ during the pandemic for health reasons and then for the war in Ukraine. Now, it has been agreed to make it more difficult for companies to fire workers with greater judicialization of contract terminations. That is, reinforce the power of judges to veto dismissals due to inadmissibility.

A greater review of the causes, especially in disciplinary cases, will make it easier for dismissals, if they are not declared void, to be declared inadmissible more easily, which will translate into higher compensation. On the other hand, the Government is also studying including “additional compensation” for dismissal that effectively compensates for the damage caused.

I say goodbye to the Portuguese. Other economist experts point out that the debate on a possible agreement may not be so much about touching the maximum compensation, but rather about setting a minimum that reduces the growing trend of layoffs. A solution could be a model similar to the Portuguese one, in which no worker could receive compensation of less than, at least, three months per year worked.

In Spain this does not happen: here a worker can be fired just one month after starting and, although the compensation continues to be calculated based on the rule of 20 (objective dismissal) or 33 days (inappropriate) for years worked, it represents a cost reduced for the company, even when it is inappropriate. According to what we said in Xataka, the European Union itself believes that firing people in Spain is too cheap.

Others go a little further. Today UGT has asked to recover the 45 days per year worked for unfair dismissals and a minimum compensation of six months of work (“Italian style”), as established in the 1976 legislation in Spain during the Franco regime. Currently that would imply a minimum of 7,560 euros for those who are full time.

