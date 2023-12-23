Facebook is still an immense social network, with many active users, although it is not what it was. Instagram cannibalized its territory and those who continue to enter Facebook with the same frequency are becoming fewer and fewer and belong to quite specific demographics.

They are witnesses and participants in what is happening on this social network: images created by AI, often directly stolen, They are being passed off as authentic by the classic accounts that only spread viral content to trigger your engagement.

viral recreations

If you are one of those who still logs into Facebook, even from time to time, you may have seen a photo like the following: a man posing in a sawmill next to the wooden sculpture of a German shepherd. Although sometimes he is a bulldog, or sometimes the person posing is a woman. Sometimes the mutt has a hyper-realistic style, and other times it is more polygonal.

In reality they are variations of the original content of Michael Jones, a British sculptor who often shares his wood carving work. This man published a series of photographs and videos for a few months about the process of carving the figure of a German shepherd. Also dogs of other breeds.

From there, they have generated dozens, perhaps hundreds, of variations using AI by this type of pages designed to make content viral inspiring or tear-jerking. You place the carving next to a person who has nothing to do with Jones, posing with it, and you are ready to receive likes and praise. Sometimes the size also receives modifications.

“Your work is incredible”, “beautiful”, “Very well done!”, “Formidable work” and other similar phrases are the most common ones found in this type of images. There is one that accumulates more than a million likes. It was uploaded by a page called 'Dogs 4 Life', and its level of cunning is such that it has filled the comments box with its own comments, linking to websites where it has commercial interests, to derive visits and camouflage the real comments.













In some cases it is more evident than in others that it is an image created with AI, not a real photograph. Like in this one, both because of the man's face and because of how extremely detailed a dog is that is supposed to be a wood carving. Not even Corradini could achieve those textures.





The comments usually look like this, completely positive and laudatory:





404 Media interviewed Michael Jones in this regard, who is naturally displeased with this phenomenon, as he believes that “legitimate credit exposure to his work is being lost” and that this sets unrealistic expectations for this type of art: the more people be able to do it, the less value it has.





The image with Jones's original carving.

There are more examples, such as an image on a page called “Happy Day” that claims to have created a carved wood sculpture “with its own hands.” The more one looks at the base of the sculpture, the more one begins to see the seams.





And once you start looking, you discover that it is a plague. Apparently half the planet is woodcarving with their own hands at a level of legend. Counterfeiters have gone far beyond the German Shepherd.





















Another obsession is in children or adolescents who paint their self-portraits. There are several notable models, but none as popular as that of a blonde teenager holding her own painting with grass and trees in the background.









Apparently this is the original image:





Another example that has transcended the model of a young blonde girl but is still nothing more than a crude recreation that passes itself off as authentic… successfully, according to its comments.





There's a New Zealand woman called Catherine Hall who has taken it to the next level. detect these types of images: it tracks them and records them in a spreadsheet. He has several, they are public and in the dozens of rows he writes down the details about them to keep track. From the portraits of a teenager that have been reused ad nauseam with more or less subtle modifications. Not with a prompt that brings an idea from the text to the image, but rather modifications based on the image.





One of Hall's spreadsheets.





Another of Hall's spreadsheets.





And another one.

404 Media includes other examples that show how the creation and modification of images by AI, which increasingly achieves more photorealistic results, is being increasingly used by Facebook pages that seek interactions that they can then monetize.

The use of inspiring or beautiful images to garner likes and then exploit them commercially is a relatively harmless use, beyond the annoyance it can cause to the real artists who created what is seen in the original image.

The problem may be greater if they begin to become popular on Facebook, or on another platform. false, photorealistic images, to try to discredit public figures, delegitimize politicians or use celebrities as a hook to sell fraudulent services.

The latter is already happening, also in Spain. If what we can see with viral images is achieving so much success, why wouldn't a much more malicious and harmful use of this type of images be successful?

Featured image | Facebook, Michael Jones.