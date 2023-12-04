The 70 meter throw with which he sent Pulisic towards goal against Frosinone is a gesture we have already seen (and succeeded) since the Frenchman has been at Milan. Mike remains an added value for the Devil, who brings points

Marco Pasotto

3 December 2023 (change at 2.22pm) – MILAN

The face saves. Chest-shoulder ones. Those on penalties. The assists. Choose the specialty that gives you the most satisfaction, because Mike Maignan’s repertoire is quite vast. Then, for goodness sake, throughout this season there have also been a few too many mistakes that we are not used to, perhaps granted to ensure that we are one hundred percent human and not created in a laboratory. Mike was and remains one of the few Rossoneri players capable of changing the fate of a match in practical terms. To bring points to your team. With Frosinone full menu: first he saved one-on-one with the unfortunate Cuni (question: if Frosinone had taken the lead, how could it have ended given the Rossoneri’s bad moment?) and then he sent Pulisic through on goal.

what feet

—

A throw of about seventy meters that Captain America sanctified with a very high school number – the first stop, even more than the winning lob, is worth the price of the ticket alone -, but the exploits involving “Magic” Mike are now almost passing through normality. Error, obviously. Because a goalkeeper who provides an assist to a teammate, putting him in a position to score with a single throw, is anything but normal. Many experts maintain that in Serie A scoring goals following the development of similar situations is not conceivable, and it must be said that the opponents now know how much Milan also relies on this solution. Yet, it continues to work. Pioli has made several mistakes this season, in the preparation of some matches and in the choices made during other matches, but the victory over Frosinone bears his signature: central Hernandez, the corner scheme for Tomori’s third goal and, indeed, the appeal at the attacking midfielder’s feet of Maignan are the stuff of Pioli.

operator

—

Yes exactly. Mike the attacking midfielder. Director. The goalkeeper with vision of the game and delicate feet. The one that gives a coach and his team an extra option to set up the game, when coming out of pressure. To all intents and purposes the first operator. In reality, Maignan has always been skilled with his feet, an art further refined at Milanello. Other examples? The most famous dates back to 13 February 2022, Milan-Samp in the championship. Minute number 6, Mike observes the game and launches the throw towards the left for Leao, who slips away and beats Falcone. Three months later – it was May 1, 2022 – the Frenchman repeats himself, against Fiorentina, putting Rebic in front of Terracciano, but in this case the Croatian wastes everything, sending it out. And rewinding the tape further, there is a Samp-Milan from August 2021 where he even concedes an encore: first he sends Leao through on goal (super intervention by Audero) and then launches Calabria, who escapes the marking and puts it in the center for the goal (victory) by Diaz. Ah, Mike is someone who goes on the pitch even with a fever of 39. Yes, it really is a complete repertoire.

