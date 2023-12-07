The former Barça star at the helm of the blue and whites: “If a training session goes badly I don’t sleep. I like the project, and Arteta helped me”

From our correspondent Nicola Binda

6 December – 08:09 – severed (como)

“I’ll change and come.” There is no training, but Cesc Fabregas is so immersed in his new role that he shows up in a tracksuit. Surrounding it are the fields of the Como sports centre, a strip of England between the provinces of Milan, Varese and Como. Appiano Gentile is not far away, the Barcelona school coach remembers when Inter wanted him at 15: “With my family we chose Arsenal because I would have gone to the first team”.