Fabio Quartararo sends a warning to Yamaha

One of the negative surprises of the 2023 season was undoubtedly Yamaha, which never managed to be competitive for victory and the updates brought did not bring the hoped-for improvements. During an interview with “Motorsport”, the French centaur Fabio Quartararo expressed himself bluntly in view of 2024.

“From the first race I understood that I couldn’t compete for the title. Even last year I didn’t expect to fight, but as a driver the expectations are very high and you must never give up. The first part of the season was very complicated because I never expected to be so far from the podium. Sometimes I rode well, but the potential of the M1 wasn’t enough. The second half went better, but in general it was a very tough year for me” began the French centaur .

“I never accepted being in that position and I pushed Yamaha to the limit. The way I did it wasn’t the right one, but I want to be at the top and do my best. Getting through to Q2 on Friday is the goal main goal of every single weekend, but it’s difficult to accept the difficulties. When you savor the fight for victory every single weekend and now you end up in such a low position, the only thing you want is to return to success” continued the number 20 of Yamaha.

“As a rider, Yamaha gave me the opportunity to be in MotoGP. I gave them a title. The relationship is good and I would like to win again with them. I see that Yamaha is pushing hard to improve. Being in this position , I can’t expect to win every week, but I expect to make progress in a short time and fight for the podium more often. Naturally, if I feel like I don’t have a winning project, it’s obvious that I will have to consider saying goodbye” added the World Champion. World of 2021.

In conclusion, Fabio Quartararo spoke about his new teammate Alex Rins: “He will be the only rider who has ridden three different bikes in three years. Suzuki, Honda and then Yamaha. His feedback will be very important for all of us “.