Nexi and F2i are currently negotiating exclusively on a business sector that could alter the structure of the two groups. As reported by MF-Milano Finanza, the payments giant and the savings management company led by Renato Ravanelli are examining the details of an operation that could be canceled at the beginning of 2024. For a series of services provided by the division Digital Banking Solutions (in particular clearing and corporate banking), F2i would have presented an offer of 600-700 million euros, even if Nexi it expects to collect at least 800 million, valuing the assets at around seven times EBITDA, in line with sector multiples.



Convergence is ongoing, and if negotiations take longer, the exclusivity period could be extended. The discussions aren’t just about price; A discussion is underway at the negotiating table both on the scope of the operation and on the future of the commercial agreements currently in force. Although Nexi is currently only dealing with F2i, the digital clearing and corporate banking services of the group led by Paolo Bertoluzzo could also be of interest to other investors. For example, the names of Euronet, Swift and the US company are circulating on the market Fis, but they could only present their proposals at the end of the exclusivity. The disposals would be part of Nexi’s plan to focus on its core activities and rationalize its structure. Furthermore, the resources obtained would allow debt to be reduced. At the end of the first nine months, Nexi’s net financial position had decreased to 5.35 billion, with net debt/EBITDA declining to 3.1x, in line with plan. To reduce exposure, the group has also taken other measures, including the divestment of foreign assets such as Nets Dbs, active in the digital identity sector in Northern European markets, and the use of the cash generated.

Debt reduction could also make the payments group, which has previously been the subject of private equity interest, more attractive and pension funds. In the running were CVC from England, Brookfield from Canada and Blackstone and Silver Lake from the United States, as well as the Canadian pension fund Canada Pension Plan with 570 billion dollars of net assets invested in both stocks and fixed income securities, and to the US private equity firm Francisco Partners with assets for 41.9 billion dollars. However, in recent weeks, the dossier seems to have cooled, also due to speculation on mergers and the good performance in the first nine months, which saw a 7% increase in revenues compared to the same period in 2022 and an increase of 10%, 2% of EBITDA to 1.26 billion. These results have given new momentum to Nex stocki, which has risen 40% from the lows of late October, standing today at 7.43 euros, a decidedly less interesting price for potential buyers.



