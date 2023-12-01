In just over a month and a half, the Formula E season will kick off on the Mexico City circuit with the first race of the year. Between new faces and several changes of jersey, some of which are of great importance, there is particular interest in a series that has a lot to tell.

However, before looking to the future, we need to analyze the present, in particular the data obtained from the pre-season tests in Valencia last month. In reality, it wasn’t an easy session for Mahindra, thanks to the fire that broke out in the WAE garage which damaged a car and part of the Indian team’s equipment, which thus had to complete the rest of the test with just one single-seater.

The FIA ​​and FE have already agreed that Mahindra will be able to run in a private test session to make up for lost time but, undoubtedly, it would have been more useful to run on the track with other cars to have more references. The two drivers, in fact, had to alternate, with De Vries who, at least, had the opportunity to complete the race simulation with the other single-seaters on the track.

An important opportunity for the Dutch driver as he returns to the electric category after his adventure in Formula 1 with AlphaTauri, which unfortunately ended prematurely after about half the season. In fact, De Vries struggled to adapt to the AT04, in particular to the rear stability which on several occasions represented an obstacle to his driving style. A chapter of his life that the Dutchman has now put on the archive, completely detaching himself from Formula 1: if in the past he had maintained contact with that world by remaining a team’s reserve and simulator driver, he has now definitively closed his ties .

“I think everyone goes through different phases or chapters in their life. I think I understand more than before that life is not a destination, it’s a journey and it keeps moving forward. I see it like this. I’ve closed one chapter and I’m opening another, I can’t wait to start this new story, it feels like coming home. Or rather, returning to an environment that gives the sensation of coming home”, said De Vries in an interview on the Formula E website. In addition to his work in the electric series, the Dutchman will also be involved in the WEC, where he will have the opportunity to drive for Toyota, the team that won the last championship. It will be important to be able to reconcile the two worlds, also because many riders have complained about the different concomitances in terms of the calendar.

Undoubtedly De Vries does not start with the underdogs, given the difficult year experienced by Mahindra in FE, one of the biggest disappointments of this first year in the Gen 3 regulatory cycle. However, the Indian team has already put in place a plan to return to the top in the next three years, so it is important to look to the future with confidence, but also with a certain dose of reality: “It’s nice to be back in Formula E, I think the right ingredients are there. The team has created a plan for the future and I think it’s very encouraging, as well as that together we can build something positive. It’s no secret that the team had a difficult year last season (in Season 9), you can’t change things overnight, but there is potential with the plan put in place.”

“We are aware of the challenges ahead, but I believe the goal is to build a solid foundation as a team to be more successful in the future. How long will it take? We don’t know, let’s hope it happens soon. We are aware of the challenges, we have to manage both internal and external expectations, but I am sure that we have what it takes to get back to the top,” added De Vries.

The Dutch driver has already won in this championship, when in 2021 he won the title with Mercedes, triumphing in the last round of the season. Undoubtedly the years spent in the electric category have already given a taste of what awaits him in this new season, but the challenge of Gen 3 represents a whole new world, also because in several aspects the way of driving single-seaters has changed: ” As far as I’m concerned, what happened in the past is clearly pleasant, but it doesn’t represent a certainty for the future. I am sure that everything I have done so far has shaped the person I am now and, of course, every experience makes you more complete, also as a person.”

