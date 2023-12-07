The parties will evaluate how the aforementioned technology – including battery systems and fuel cells – can be used in motorsports, with a particular focus on increasing the sustainability credentials of transport and infrastructure.

F1 will be represented in the group by technical director Pat Symonds, the FIA ​​by single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis and Extreme H by Extreme E technical director Mark Grain.

Symonds said: “Our sport has a tradition of bringing new technologies to public prominence in incredibly short timescales. We do this by being open to all solutions and embracing cross-functional engineering.”

“With climate change mitigation at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we are committed to promoting sustainability and therefore must explore all areas of decarbonisation of the mobility sector. This must include sustainable liquid hydrocarbon fuels, electrification and hydrogen”.

“This working group enables a collaboration that will allow us to gain first-hand experience and contribute to the understanding and development of the many aspects of hydrogen propulsion that the Extreme H will embrace.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Mission H24 Hydrogen

Writing for Autosport’s GP Racing magazine last month, Symonds pointed out that hydrogen fuel cells are inefficient for racing, as they generate a lot of heat and need to operate at a relatively low temperature. This would require cars to be equipped with much larger radiators.

“So is hydrogen a viable energy source for racing engines? I think the answer is undoubtedly yes, but is it a better solution than, for example, a blend of advanced sustainable biofuel and e-fuel?”

“It is a more difficult question to answer, as much will depend on the development of fuel infrastructure in the next few years, whether ten or two.”

The newly formed Extreme H series is planning a first test of its hydrogen off-road vehicle later this year, before a more comprehensive testing program in early 2024.

Tombazis added: “As the governing body of both the Formula 1 World Championship and the upcoming FIA Extreme H Championship in 2025, we welcome this latest collaboration.”

“The FIA ​​Technical Department has experience and knowledge in the hydrogen technology sector, which we will bring to the working group alongside sporting, safety and regulatory expertise.”

“As is currently the case across the FIA ​​motorsport landscape, we will draw lessons from this collaboration to benefit our sport and mobility.”

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest, organizer of Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship, has postponed the introduction of a class of hydrogen-powered prototypes until 2027.