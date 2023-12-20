News of this new title for Nintendo Switch is coming to us again today. They have been offered recently after the Nintendo Direct where it was announced. You already know that this game has arrived on the hybrid console for Switch Online users: we can now enjoy F-Zero 99!

F-Zero 99

Now, after the findings of dataminers, the arrival of a new update. Is about version 1.1.5which has already been launched by surprise with these available contents:

New additions

Added Frozen Knight League, a limited-time Knight League where snow falls. All courses regularly included in the Knight League (MUTE CITY I, BIG BLUE, SAND OCEAN, DEATH WIND I and SILENCE) will be covered in snow. The Frozen Knight League event will take place for a limited time only. You can see how much time is left in the event by pressing the R button in the main menu. The normal Frozen Knight League tracks and their Grand Prix cannot be played when the Frozen Knight League event is taking place (except in training and practice modes). Boost colors are added to personalize the machine, as well as backgrounds, badges and borders to personalize the Pilot card. These can be unlocked when certain conditions are met in F-Zero 99. The customization items added for this update can only be obtained during the time the Frozen Knight League event is active. You can check the specific conditions and progress of each item by pressing the R button in the main menu. You can customize by selecting WORKSHOP from the main menu and then selecting MACHINES and PILOT CARDS.

Other fixes in F-Zero 99

Fixed an issue that occurred even after applying version 1.0.2 where a specific badge could not be obtained even though the conditions had been met. Those saved data will be fixed and the badge can now be obtained. Fixed issues to make the gaming experience more enjoyable.

What do you think of this game? We read you in the comments!

