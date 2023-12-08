loading…

Belgium will ban Jewish extremist settlers from entering its country. Photo/Illustration

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Belgium Alexander de Croo on Wednesday said Brussels would ban extremist settlers Israel enter the country.

De Croo emphasized that violence against civilians will have consequences. This refers to the plight of Palestinians in the West Bank who are routinely subjected to attacks, harassment and other forms of brutality in the occupied territories.

The Belgian Prime Minister made the declaration during a speech at Ghent University, and said the decision to ban settlers from entering the country came as the United States (US) announced it would impose a travel ban on individuals accused of taking part in violence in the West Bank.

“We will cooperate with the United States regarding these sanctions measures, and we will encourage the European Union to follow suit,” he explained as quoted by The New Arab, Friday (8/12/2023).

The move to sanction Israeli settlers was the first by Washington, although critics said the decision came too late and not enough given the level of violence in the West Bank this year.

According to Time Magazine, dual Israeli-American citizens will not be affected by the travel ban.

The sanctions against settlers come as the West Bank has witnessed a sharp increase in Israeli army attacks and violence against settlers since the start of Tel Aviv’s brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

More than 250 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territories in the past two months, while Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians since the outbreak of the war.